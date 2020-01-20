Despite milder pattern, messy weather threatens late week
Persistent cloudiness checks nighttime temperatures; milder than normal pattern to run another week before shift to colder weather
Patchy freezing drizzle to affect parts of the Chicago area Wednesday a.m. More significant, potentially messy weather system to bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Friday into Saturday. Colder pattern locking in the rest of January
Messy winter weather continues; Thursday’s sporadic snow transitions to wintry mix—even possible rain—late tonight into Friday; snow chances surge again Friday night with upper low’s move toward Chicago
A mixed weather bag this week
Messy weather system brings snow overnight, turns to wintry mix Friday and Saturday
-
Quieter, storm-free weather week—near seasonable temps; moist “atmospheric river” keeps rains/snows coming on West Coast—mountains remove most moisture before it reaches Chicago
Moisture-laden storm system brings potpourri of winter weather to the area; could be among January’s heaviest precipitation event in Chicago since records began in 1871
Complex winter storm follows brief windy warm up; all forms of precipitation on the table; Deep South severe weather risk
Mildest air this month comes as winter begins
Thursday’s snow not the last in the more active pattern under development; flurries Saturday to be followed by period of overrunning snow Sunday; a mid-week storm system to tug colder arctic air into the area late week
Sunday last unseasonably warm day before more winter-like pattern settles in
Milder air stages weekend comeback; Sunday’s 47° high likely to be highest of any over the next 2 weeks; sharp pattern change next week brings arctic blast; temps to plunge 40° from Sunday to Wed morning; single digit lows & daytime teens by mid-week