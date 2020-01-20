Chicago police warn public of armed carjackers targeting women on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued a warning to the public after carjackers have been targeting women on the South Side.

The most recent carjacking happened at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the group is targeting women who are alone, sitting in or standing near their cars. The victims are threatened, and in a matter of seconds, the offenders are in their cars and gone.

Since Jan. 11, two to three males have targeted women in the following locations.

5400 block of South Dorchester, Jan. 19

5600 block of South Michigan Avenue, Jan. 19

900 block of East 49th Street, Jan. 17

500 block of East 49th Street, Jan. 11

In at least two of the cases, a handgun was pointed at the women.

“They’re targeting female victims, Chicago officer Zeyad Matlock said. “Either sitting in their cars or just getting out.”

Police haven’t released details descriptions of the group, only saying they are African American males between 15-20.

Police advise to always be aware of your surroundings. If you’re targeted, stay calm and get a good description if possible. Do not resist and give them your car, police said.

No one has been hurt and Chicago police said they would like to keep it that way.