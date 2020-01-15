Will Smith, Martin Lawrence talk chemistry, stunt work at ‘Bad Boys for Life’ premiere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES— Will Smith and Martin Lawrence spoke to WGN Entertainment Critic Dean Richards while at the Los Angeles premiere for "Bad Boys for Life."

The film is the third installment of the "Bad Boys" series, with the first film having been released in 1995. Smith and Lawrence discussed how their chemistry as co-stars, as well as their ability as action stars, have progressed throughout the franchise.

Also at the premiere were actors Joe Pantoliano, who plays Captain Conrad Howard in the film, and Vivica A. Fox, who has worked with Smith and Lawrence in the past.