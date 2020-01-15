VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren appears to snub Bernie Sanders’ handshake after Iowa debate

It was the last Democratic debate before the primaries Tuesday night.

Bernie Sanders denied the recent reports that he once told Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn’t win the election.

Seconds after the debate ended, Warren shook hands with Tom Steyer and Joe Biden. But when Sanders extended his hand, she noticeably didn’t take it.

The two instead had an animated conversation, which wasn’t picked up by microphones.

In a post-debate interview, Steyer said being in the middle of the exchange was an “awkward moment,” but he insisted he didn’t overhear what they were talking about.