Suburban officer charged with assaulting woman during arrest; Chief says it is not true

DIXMOOR, Ill. — A south suburban police officer was charged with assaulting a 66-year-old woman.

Prosecutors said Dixmoor Police Cmdr. Ronald Burge Jr., 31, dragged a 66-year-old grandmother into a police station in October and repeatedly slammed her face into a wall.

He is charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct.

According to court documents, Burge Jr., “carried and dragged Victim back to the police station with her feet at times dangling off the ground.”

Documents state, at 6 feet 3 inches and over 230 pounds, the officer is a foot taller and 100 pounds heavier than the woman he accused of resisting arrest. The charge that was later dropped.

His father, Ronald Burge Sr. is the chief of police and spoke to WGN News Wednesday. He said it did not happen and he has the video to prove it. He released a portion and said there's more video that they are unable to release because of the ongoing investigation.

“I am proud of my son, make no doubt about it,” he said. “And if thought he had done anything wrong, as the chief of police, I would not hesitate to do what I have to do.”

He said his son is the real victim of a politically-motivated attack on his character.

Burge Sr. acknowledged there was a “scuffle” between his son and the woman.

“Yes, she may have hit her head against the wall,” he said. “But it wasn’t like he slammed her head against the wall.”

Burge Jr. is out on bond, and his father said the commander will remain on desk duty as he awaits trial.

