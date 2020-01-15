Snowfall has been in short supply since mid-November, but accumulating snow hits Friday evening

Posted 10:16 PM, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 04:57PM, January 16, 2020
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.