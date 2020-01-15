Snowfall has been in short supply since mid-November, but accumulating snow hits Friday evening
-
Dry weather on the way after Saturday’s winter storm
-
Weather quote by Mark Twain
-
Some sunshine, temps in the 50s coming Monday
-
Sticking snow expected Sunday
-
Warmer and mild on Sunday
-
-
Cold and sunless stretch continues
-
Weekend to start with snow, then a warmup
-
Wintry mix to last into the weekend
-
Cold and a chance of snow to end the week
-
Flurries possible but a warm up in sight
-
-
Where did the word “meteorology” come from?
-
Evening light snow, freezing drizzle; temps in the 30s
-
Wednesday Forecast: Temps in mid 30s with breezy and cloudy conditions