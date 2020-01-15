Nexstar to launch national primetime nightly newscast on WGN America

CHICAGO — WGN America will launch a LIVE primetime national newscast that will be based out of WGN-TV in Chicago.

Nexstar, the company that owns WGN-TV and WGN America, made the announcement Wednesday morning.

The three-hour nightly newscast called “News Nation” will air from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. — and will debut this summer.

According to a news release, News Nation will deliver breaking, fact-based news from around the country that is impactful, educational and unbiased.

“News Nation will emphasize breaking news and live video, with the anchors pivoting to various locations around the country as news breaks and stories develop,” Nexstar CEO Perry Sook said in the release.

WGN News Director Jennifer Lyons has been promoted to Vice President of News for WGN America, and will be responsible for the day-to-day management and production of News Nation.

“Jen is the ideal person to drive this project forward—she’s talented, experienced, and understands what it takes to launch a production of this magnitude,” Sook said.