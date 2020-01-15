× Cubs and White Sox projected win totals released by Caesars Sports Book

CHICAGO – One thing that often stirs fanbases around the country is when the win projections come up for their team as spring training approaches.

One of those came out this week, and the gap between Chicago’s teams in these predictions, as expected, had narrowed ahead of the 2020 season.

Always love the debate when it comes to baseball's projected wins. What do you think of Caesars Sports Book's picks? pic.twitter.com/ScmQqQX551 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 15, 2020

This week, Caesars Entertainment’s sports book released their projected win totals for the upcoming baseball season, with the White Sox seeing a major jump in victories from projections of past years.

Thanks to a slew of signings this offseason, the White Sox have a projected win total of 84 1/2 for the 2020 campaign. Last year, the sports book projected the White Sox win total to be 76, and the team ended up with 72 victories in their third year of the rebuild.

Major additions to the team this offseason include pitcher Dallas Keuchel, catcher Yasmani Grandal, and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion, which coupled with likely call-ups Luis Robert along with Nick Madrigal have some hoping the team makes the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Meanwhile, the Cubs’ win total is projected to be 86 by Caesars after what has been an uneventful offseason after the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014 last fall. The projection is under the 92.5 wins which the sports book predicted in 2019, with the team finishing with 84 wins.