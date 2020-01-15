Cicero police investigating after burglars target home of missing teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CICERO, Ill. — Police in Cicero said they are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Velia Flores was last seen on Jan. 6 leaving her residence in the 5100 block of Cermak Road. Her family reported her missing two days later.

Police deemed her disappearance suspicious because a residential burglary happened at her residence later in the day.

At a news conference Wednesday, police said they have no information to make them believe the teen is in danger. It is an active investigation and they encourage anyone with any information to contact police.

Police said two men burglarized the teen’s residence the day she went missing. Police said the men either entered the residence with a key, or the door was left open.

The suspects stole two flat-screen TVs, an internet modem and other items. They reportedly left in a black sedan.

Police said Wednesday it appears Flores knew the men.

One of the suspects is described as an African American male, between 17 to 19 years old, with a goatee. He was wearing dark blue sweatpants and a black, hooded Columbia jacket. There is no description available for the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 708-652-2130 or submit an anonymous tip here.

