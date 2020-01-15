Bears add Jimbo Covert, Ed Sprinkle to Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Former Bears offensive lineman Jim "Jimbo" Covert and defensive end Ed Sprinkle have been named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

They are part of the 10-man senior class to be enshrined as part of the Hall's centennial celebration in September.

Covert spent his entire eight-year career in Chicago, including the 1986 Super Bowl team, and was a two-time first team All-Pro. He played alongside fellow Hall of Famers Walter Payton, Richard Dent, Dan Hampton, Mike Singletary and head coach Mike Ditka.

Jim Covert has been elected to the Hall of Fame's Class of 2020! #PFHOF20@ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/bVBhei4GC0 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 15, 2020

Sprinkle went to four Pro Bowls over 12 seasons with the Bears, including 1946 NFL Championship season. Team founder George Halas called him, "the greatest pass rusher I've ever seen."

Ed Sprinkle has been elected to the Hall of Fame's Class of 2020! #PFHOF20 @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/sJaOtthXmW — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 15, 2020

The Bears now have 30 players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — the most of any NFL franchise.