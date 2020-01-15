Woman, 20, fatally shot while sitting inside parked car in Auburn Gresham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed while sitting inside a parked vehicle in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Police said a witness saw the woman sitting inside a black sedan in the 1400 block of West 83rd Street just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, when an armed man approached the vehicle and shot her in the head and upper right chest. He then fled the scene.

Officers said Shotspotter technology alerted them to the shooting in the area.

Community Advocate Andrew Holmes tells WGN the woman was shot about five blocks east of where officers found her. Holmes said despite being seriously injured, the woman used what strength she could to drive to get help.

She was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.