Ice falls off building downtown as weather warms, but icy conditions expected tomorrow

CHICAGO — A sheet of ice slid from a skyscraper and onto a car below as Chicago thawed out Tuesday, but more icy conditions are expected in the area Wednesday morning.

Kemieyan Harris learned just how hazardous ice can be as he made his way into work Tuesday morning. Just blocks away from his destination, falling ice hit his car on East Delaware.

“A big chunk of ice just came and smashed in my back window,” Harris said. “I thought someone threw a brick or was shooting, I didn’t know what happened but it was crazy.”

The sun was shining and temperatures were mild for the time of year Tuesday. But coming after a snowy, colder day left an icy mark on buildings across the city, the sudden warmth created some hazardous conditions in some areas.

Falling ice damaged at least one car near the Magnificent Mile. There wasn't enough ice to close any sidewalks downtown, but police posted signs warning pedestrians and drivers.

Fortunately, Harris wasn’t hurt. But he still says people should think about avoiding the area until the situation cools.

“I would say stay away from downtown area for right now, wait until the ice finished falling down then get back on the roads,” Harris said.

Another wave of a cold drizzle crossing the area could bring more ice and some hazardous road conditions to the area.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cook County from 6 a.m. to noon Wednesday, warning ice accumulations could make for a hazardous morning commute.

For the latest forecast and more, visit wgntv.com/weather.