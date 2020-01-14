Freezing rain could lead to icy roads Wednesday morning; Winter Weather Advisory issued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for a good portion of the Chicago area along and north of Interstate-80, starting before sunrise Wednesday and running until about noon.

Temperatures early Wednesday morning are expected to be in the upper 20s, as low pressure moving east out of Iowa tracks across northern Illinois preceded by a band of light freezing rain/drizzle.

Freezing rain could cause a glaze to form on highways, bridges, streets, sidewalks and parking areas, making for dangerous driving as well as walking. So plan for a slow drive during the Wednesday morning commute and watch your step if you are outside.

Temperature should warm above freezing by late morning, beginning the melting process.