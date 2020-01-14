Suspect in murder of woman at Merrillville hotel killed in police shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — A deadly police shoot out in Gary has been linked to a murder in Merrillville.

Gary police officers shot and killed Keenan McCain, 29, after he barricaded himself with a gun inside a residence Monday. Police said McCain was shot after he wounded two officers.

McCain was the lone suspect in the murder of 44-year-old Betsy Claudio.

Claudio was strangled and left for dead in a room at the Hampton Inn in Merrillville on Sunday. Police believe she was in there for 12 hours before her body was discovered by a housekeeper.

Police said McCain and the victim had been dating for about a month, but they did not give a motive for killing her.

McCain had a lengthy criminal record, including a restraining order in Marion County.

"He also had an active warrant out of Marion County for strangulation, intimidation, and it was intimidation with a firearm," said Merrillville Police Det. Cmdr. Aaron Ridgway.

The officers who were shot are expected to be OK.

Police are still searching for Claudio's 2000 silver Buick Century that went missing from the hotel.