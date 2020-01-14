Patchy freezing drizzle to affect parts of the Chicago area Wednesday a.m. More significant, potentially messy weather system to bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Friday into Saturday. Colder pattern locking in the rest of January
Evening light snow, freezing drizzle; temps in the 30s
Freezing rain could lead to icy roads Wednesday morning; Winter Weather Advisory issued
Forecast: Hazardous travel conditions Chicago area-wide Wednesday morning
Winter Storm/potential flooding forecasts in place over the Chicago area
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chicago region, icy conditions likely
Freezing drizzle could cause hazardous driving conditions into Monday morning
Mildest air this month comes as winter begins
Band of snow moving east out of the area- Winter weather advisories have already or will be canceled as the precipitation move east of the the area
Winter Weather Advisory cancelled – band of freezing rain/light snow weakens and moves off to the east
Were the winters of 1976-7 through 1978-79 the harshest in Chicago weather history?
Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect across the Chicago area Friday afternoon into Saturday morning calling for accumulating snow changing over to freezing rain/sleet –turning windy/much colder with snow showers Saturday
Winter Weather Advisory continues north and west portions today – strong cold front brings snow showers/falling temps and gusty west winds this afternoon
Chicagoland dealing with dangerously cold wind chills Sunday