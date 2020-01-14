Missing Schaumburg woman found dead in trunk of her car in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A missing woman from Schaumburg has been found dead in the trunk of her own car in Chicago.

Private investigators hired by the family of 34-year-old Sureel Dabawala found her Monday night in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

She was wrapped in a blanket and placed in the trunk of her 2011 Lexus sedan.

Dabawala was reported missing Jan. 1 after failing to return home on Dec. 30. Schaumburg police listed Dabawala as an "endangered missing person" due to a "medical condition."

The missing person's report said she had been known to frequent the Chicago area as well as neighboring suburbs, and that she was last seen driving her Lexus.

Authorities are investigating the cause of her death.