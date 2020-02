AURORA, Ill — Authorities in Aurora have identified the man killed in a hit-and-run Monday.

Brent Jean, 57, of Aurora, was struck and killed around 7:30 p.m. near River Street and Second Avenue.

He was found dead at the scene.

Aurora police said they want anyone who may have seen something or been in the area during the incident to contact them.

No further information was provided.

41.740372 -88.330559