Lunchbreak: Crab Cake with Green Goddess Dressing

Steve O’Neill, Executive Chef, Stolp Island Social

Stolp Island Social (*next to Paramount Theatre)

5 East Galena Blvd, Aurora, Illinois, 60506

630.340.4980

http://www.stolpislandsocial.com

Recipe:

Crab Cake with Green Goddess Dressing

Makes 5 cakes

Ingredients

Crab Cake :

½ cup lump crab

¼ cup King Crab leg

¼ cup panko breadcrumbs

2 eggs

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

6 tablespoons Mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Worcestershire

2 tablespoons lime juice

½ tablespoon cilantro, chopped

½ tablespoon Aleppo pepper (if you cannot find, substitute hot paprika, cayenne or crushed red pepper flakes)

½ tablespoon salt

Method:

In a bowl, mix together both lump and king crab, gently (careful not to mash up the crab, whole pieces are good!). In a separate bowl, combine breadcrumbs, eggs, mustard, mayonnaise, Worcestershire, lime juice, cilantro, Aleppo pepper and salt. Combine both mixtures, gently folding together by hand, until fully incorporated. Portion crab cake to desired size, using a cookie scoop. Lightly pat with breadcrumbs. Pan sear on medium high heat for two minutes, flip and cook for an additional 1 ½-2 minutes.

Green Goddess Dressing :

2 teaspoons chives

2 teaspoons parsley

2 teaspoons tarragon

1 garlic clove

¼ teaspoon coriander, toasted

¼ cup canola or olive oil

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup lime juice

Salt to taste

Method:

Combine herbs, garlic, coriander, salt and oil in a blender until smooth. Combine mayo and lime juice in a bowl, whisk together. Add both mixtures together and whisk until fully incorporated. Serve with crab cake, either on the side or drizzled over top.