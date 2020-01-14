Cicero police: Burglars strike home on same day missing girl was last seen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CICERO, Ill. — Police are looking for two suspects after the residence of a 17-year-old girl was burglarized the same day she went missing.

Velia Flores, from the 5100 block of Cermak Road, was last seen on Jan. 6. Police deem her disappearance suspicious because a residential burglary happened at her residence later in the day.

Just after 5:30 p.m., two suspects reportedly used a key to get into the apartment. Police do not know how the key was obtained.

The suspects stole two flat screen TV’s, an internet modem and other items. They reportedly left in a black sedan.

One of the suspects is described as an African American male, between 17-19 years old, with a goatee. He was wearing dark blue sweatpants and a black, hooded Columbia jacket. There is no description available for the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 708-652-2130. Or, you can submit an anonymous tip here.