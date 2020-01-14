× Chicago aldermen reject settlement with Laquan McDonald witness

CHICAGO — Chicago aldermen have rejected a proposed $125,000 legal settlement for a woman who witnessed the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald by former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke

Alma Benitez filed a federal lawsuit in 2016 alleging investigators tried to pressure her into changing her account of the shooting in 2014. That lawsuit was settled in November.

The Chicago Tribune reports that some aldermen on Monday questioned why the city should pay Benitez. Her lawsuit could now proceed to trial or the city could settle with her for $100,000 or less — an amount that does not require City Council approval.