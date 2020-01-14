Man, 77, found dead inside house fire in Wrightwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a 77-year-old man was found dead inside a house fire on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of West 85th Street in the Wrightwood neighborhood.

Fire crews responded to the home after calls of a fire, and found a 77-year-old man inside deceased.

The man has been identified by his wife as John Stanley Johnson. She said she was at work when the fire started.

She said Johnson was a father of seven and they lived in the home for many years.

She also said he was not very mobile and used a scooter, or walker, to get around.

No other injuries were reported.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire, or if there were working smoke detectors inside the home.

The fire is under investigation.