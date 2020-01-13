What can one personally do to help with global warming?

Dear Tom,

Global warming is an issue, but what can I personally do to help?



Taylor Johnston,

Chicago

Dear Taylor,

Probably the most important thing we can do as citizens concerned about our planet is to elect people who will work with scientists to address the issue of global warming. Every credible scientific organization — among them the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (parent organization of the National Weather Service) and the World Meteorological Organization — all accept the fact that climate change and global warming are underway. Here in the United States, our leaders, most of whom have no atmospheric science training, should consult with scientists who are experts in the field. Many legislators do this, but a large number of our leaders are ill-informed; they need to educate themselves, and fast.