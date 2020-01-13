UIC proposes $191M outpatient care center in Chicago

CHICAGO — The University of Illinois’ health system has proposed a $191 million outpatient care center next to its hospital on Chicago’s West Side.

The proposed six-story 200,000-square-foot building would be connected to the main hospital through a bridge.

An application for the project says it would be funded through a public-private partnership. A hearing is planned for April 7.

Mike Zenn is CEO of University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics and says it could be finished by 2022, pending state approval.