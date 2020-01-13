Survivor of historic 16th Street Baptist Church bombing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Sunday, September 15, 1963 the 16th street Baptist church was attacked by the Ku Klux Klan, who hid 15 sticks of dynamite under the church steps. The bombing killed 4 little girls on their way out of Sunday School class.

Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley.

But there was a fifth little girl in the basement with them. She survived.

Sarah Collins Rudolph, Addie Mae’s sister, was so badly injured she lost one of her eyes. But she would go on to be a powerful witness and voice in America’s fight for civil rights.