Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Aurora.
Police responded to the 200 block of South Lincoln Avenue after receiving multiple calls of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s identity has not yet been released.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the offenders involved.
41.751644 -88.314794