Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Aurora.

Police responded to the 200 block of South Lincoln Avenue after receiving multiple calls of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the offenders involved.

