Man killed in Gary standoff was wanted in the murder of woman found at Merrillville hotel: police

GARY, Ind. — A man killed during a standoff with Gary police Monday was wanted in connection to the body found in a Merrillville hotel, police said. Two officers were also wounded in the standoff.

Police said the officers were investigating in the 2500 block of Waverly Drive and made contact with the man. The man retreated into a residence and barricaded himself inside with a weapon, police said.

The SWAT team arrived at the residence around 2 p.m. and began negotiating.

According to police, negotiations lasted two hours when authorities made a decision to enter the residence.

The two officers were shot upon entry.

Gary police identified the officers as Corporal James Nielsen, a 17-year veteran of the force, and Corporal John Artibey, a 14-year veteran of the force.

Nielsen was shot once in the chest which was stopped by his protective vest and once in the left arm, police said. Artibey was injured by shrapnel to the chin and abdomen.

The officers were taken to the hospital where they were stabilized.

Police said the man, who is in his late 20s, was shot and killed.

The man was identified by his family as Keenan McCain, 29. His family said he was father of six and had just moved back from Indianapolis about a month ago. His family told WGN News they were also on the phone him trying to get him to surrender to police. They said he was scared.

Merrillville police chief told WGN News the man was wanted in connection with the murder of 45-year-old Betty Clauddio. Clauddio was found dead in a room at a Merrivlle Hampton Inn Sunday.

McCain’s family said they have no knowledge of the murder.

Police remain on the scene.