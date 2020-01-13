× Cubs deal utility player Tony Kemp to the Athletics

CHICAGO – Moves for the Cubs this offseason have been few and far between, with the majority of the action featuring small moves and deals that haven’t shaken up the roster.

Monday featured another one of those moves, but it does involve a player from the major league roster heading elsewhere.

The #Cubs today acquired minor league INF Alfonso Rivas from the Oakland A's for INF/OF Tony Kemp. pic.twitter.com/GsedBwQy0W — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 13, 2020

The Cubs today send utility player Tony Kemp to the Athletics in exchange for minor league infielder Alfonso Rivas as they try to add a piece to their minor league system ahead of the 2020 season.

Acquired at the 2019 trade deadline, the hope was that Kemp would provide a versatile player for the team as they made a run for a fifth-straight postseason berth, especially with Ben Zobrist on leave until the last month of the season. In 44 games, Kemp had a slash line of .183/.258/.305 with a homer and 12 RBI, seeing action mostly as a pinch hitter in September.

Rivas was a fourth-round pick of the Athletics in 2018, playing 61 games for their Class A team in Vermont that year. In 2019, he spent most of the season in Class A Stockton of the California League, posting a slash line of .283/.383/.408 with eight homers and 55 RBI before getting the call up to Triple-A Las Vegas.

In eight games with the Aviators, he was 8-for-32 (.406) with a homer and five RBI.