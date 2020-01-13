× Chicago Fire Department welcomes new firefighters and paramedics

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Fire Commissioner Richard C. Ford II were among those on hand to congratulate the city’s newest firefighters and paramedics.

The CFD graduation ceremony was held Monday morning in the Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier.

The 110 new firefighters include 33 military veterans, 20 former Chicago police officers, and 11 graduates of Chicago public schools. 44 percent of the class is made up of minorities.

The graduation ceremony also recognized 30 new paramedics who will begin their district assignments with CFD Emergency Medical Services this month.