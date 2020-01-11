× Rivers on the rise – flooding expected on several rivers/streams

Overnight heavy rains well in excess of 2-inches occurred over much of our area in southern Cook County and along and south of Interstate-80 across Illinois into northwest Indiana. An inch to 1.5-inches fell on the area north of interstate-80 with nearly an inch as far north as the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

Rivers are on the rise area-wide with most of the anticipated flooding expected along and south of Interstate-80. The headlined map shows rivers most impacted and forecast flooding.

Below is a listing of latest river stages/flood forecasts issued by the Chicago national Weather Service…

Following are a few of the higher rainfall reports…

Location/Rainfall (inches

Hebron,IN…3.04

Valparaiso,IN…2.95

St. John, IN…2.81

DeMotte,IN…2.80

Herscher, IL…2.69

Schererville,IN…2.66

Crown Point, IN…2.63Ashkum, IL…2.57

Gibson City…2.51

Pontiac, IL…2.45

Bonfield,IL…2.38

Oak Lawn,IL…2.07

Park Forest, IL…2.01