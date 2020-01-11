Rivers on the rise – flooding expected on several rivers/streams
Overnight heavy rains well in excess of 2-inches occurred over much of our area in southern Cook County and along and south of Interstate-80 across Illinois into northwest Indiana. An inch to 1.5-inches fell on the area north of interstate-80 with nearly an inch as far north as the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.
Rivers are on the rise area-wide with most of the anticipated flooding expected along and south of Interstate-80. The headlined map shows rivers most impacted and forecast flooding.
Below is a listing of latest river stages/flood forecasts issued by the Chicago national Weather Service…
Following are a few of the higher rainfall reports…
Location/Rainfall (inches
Hebron,IN…3.04
Valparaiso,IN…2.95
St. John, IN…2.81
DeMotte,IN…2.80
Herscher, IL…2.69
Schererville,IN…2.66
Crown Point, IN…2.63Ashkum, IL…2.57
Gibson City…2.51
Pontiac, IL…2.45
Bonfield,IL…2.38
Oak Lawn,IL…2.07
Park Forest, IL…2.01
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 13.34 06 AM Sat 2.16
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 3.96 06 AM Sat 0.43
Gurnee 7.0 4.23 06 AM Sat 0.92
Lincolnshire 12.5 8.86 06 AM Sat 1.04
Des Plaines 15.0 M M M
River Forest 16.0 8.56 06 AM Sat 2.61
Riverside 7.5 4.90 06 AM Sat 1.86
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 8.30 06 AM Sat 0.38
Montgomery 13.0 12.90 06 AM Sat 0.61 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 9.76 06 AM Sat 1.84 MINOR
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 18.87 06 AM Sat 3.80
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 9.53 06 AM Sat 1.70
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 9.19 06 AM Sat 2.22 ADVISORY
Shorewood 6.5 3.67 06 AM Sat 1.12
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 7.52 06 AM Sat 2.27 MODERATE
Foresman 18.0 9.90 06 AM Sat 2.30 MINOR
Chebanse 16.0 7.50 06 AM Sat 3.06 MINOR
Iroquois 18.0 9.18 06 AM Sat 1.39 MODERATE
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 5.56 06 AM Sat 1.84 MINOR
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 5.77 06 AM Sat 0.46 MINOR
Kouts 11.0 6.68 06 AM Sat 0.52 MINOR
Shelby 10.5 7.59 06 AM Sat 0.47 MODERATE
Momence 5.0 4.08 06 AM Sat 1.41 MODERATE
Wilmington 6.5 2.90 06 AM Sat 0.70 MINOR
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 8.77 06 AM Sat 5.76 MINOR
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 6.99 06 AM Sat 4.58
Munster (H 12.0 11.79 06 AM Sat 6.17 MODERATE
South Holland 16.5 12.41 06 AM Sat 6.57
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 4.29 06 AM Sat 2.12 MINOR
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 5.53 06 AM Sat 2.04 MODERATE
Leonore 16.0 7.05 06 AM Sat 2.36 MODERATE
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 7.50 06 AM Sat 1.34 MODERATE
Ottawa 463.0 460.15 06 AM Sat 0.53 MODERATE
La Salle 20.0 15.51 06 AM Sat 1.25 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb 10.0 4.94 06 AM Sat 1.28
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 2.97 06 AM Sat 0.47
Perryville 12.0 7.43 06 AM Sat 0.38
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 8.82 06 AM Sat 0.04
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 6.17 06 AM Sat 0.09
Latham Park 9.0 6.43 06 AM Sat 0.01
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 2.83 06 AM Sat -0.23
Byron 13.0 8.93 06 AM Sat 0.41
Dixon 16.0 10.82 06 AM Sat 0.33