× Many area roads stay slick as snow diminishes to flurries/patchy freezing drizzle – mixed wintry precipitation ends later tonight

Snow flurries and scattered patches of freezing drizzle will gradually diminish and end from the west overnight. However those out traveling or on foot , should stay alert, take precautions and watch your step, as temperatures in the teens to middle 20s will ensure slick roads, streets, sidewalks and parking lots. The wintry precipitation mix will gradually end well before sunrise Sunday.

We dealt with two separate snow-producing systems this evening…the lake-enhanced “system” snow carried by gusty north to northeast winds rotating around the backside of the departing low pressure system and a “follow-up” band of snow associated with a fast-moving “short wave” aloft that moved out of Missouri, depositing an inch or so of snow as it quickly passed overhead.

Cold high pressure will be in place around sunrise Sunday with temperatures likely in the teens, possibly even single–digits in areas well away from the Chicago and Lake Michigan where clearing skies and diminishing winds will allow maximum radiational heat loss off the surface of a fresh snow cover.

After considerable sunshine Sunday, another fast-moving “short-wave” aloft looks to kick-off yet another band of fast-moving snowfall over our area early Sunday evening.