‘Girls Build’ program inspires next wave of Chicago female architects

CHICAGO — At the Chicago Architecture Center, a new program is inspiring future female architects in the city.

Chicago’s skyline is made up of classic and modern beauties with the newest being built by women.

The Chicago Architecture Center’s “Girls Build” program is aimed at inspiring young girls interested in science, engineering and technology.

“So I’ve always been involved in a lot of programs, and I’ve always been interested in math and science,” St. Ignatius College Prep freshman Serenity White said. “It wasn’t until I came to ‘Girls Build’ that I knew that there was actually a career path that I could follow to pursue those passions of mine.”

The center hosted its first-ever “Girls Build Day” on Saturday. It builds off its successful classes and camps that’s been offered since 2016.

The girls get hands-on experience from women in STEM fields and learn what it takes to pursue a career in architecture and other similar fields.

"We've tackled anything from affordable housing and what does affordability mean, urban planning, parks and green spaces,” Chicago Architecture Center manager Angela Esposito said. “We're really taking a close look at the environment and how architects and engineers design with the environment in mind.”

The program hopes to give girls confidence to pursue anything they dream of. For more information, click here.