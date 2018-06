Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. — Six Flags Great America opened a new kind of roller coaster experience Thursday.

Virtual reality will now be added to the already thrilling giant drop ride.

Riders will wear Samsung gear VR headsets as they will battle alongside their favorite DC superheroes before plunging more than 200 feet to the ground.

But fans have a limited time to ride: The attraction runs through July 22.

Another VR experience is coming to the Giant Drop at @SFGreat_America. This was a lot of fun the last time they did it! pic.twitter.com/4IFcLYOYD7 — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) June 13, 2018