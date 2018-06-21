‘The Hamiltones’ perform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer Soul Featuring the Hamiltones & Dante Hall

Doors 6pm | Show 7p

The Promontory

5311 South Lake Park Avenue West

Chicago

Soul Superstars The Hamiltones (Background singers for Grammy Award Winning Artist Anthony Hamilton) team up with Chicago Soul Crooner Dante Hall for a night of unforgettable music that's sure to stir the soul. Presented by The Durrell Group.

The Hamiltones are spreading their harmonious vibes worldwide. Comprised of soul brothers 2E, J-Vito and Lelo, their mash-ups of mainstream hits skyrocketed them from singing Anthony Hamilton’s background vocals to their own following of fans. The North Carolina natives’ vintage sound takes you on a trip of nostalgia and new school, as they deliver versatile artistry. They will have you singing the gospel one minute and getting gully the next.