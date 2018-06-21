Rainfall 1 to 3-inches widespread across the Chicago area
Widespread rains of 1 to in excess of 3-inches have been recorded thus far across the Chicago area with more on the way tonight and Friday. A special note must be made about the 2.35 inches measured at Rockford airport, it is a new record rainfall for this date at that location, exceeding the old record 2.16 inches set back in 1964. Following is a partial list of rainfall reports:
Location/Rainfall (inches)/Approximate time of observation
Flossmoor 3.28/4pm
South Holland 3.16/4pm
Chicago Ag Sci 3.00+/4pm
Midway 2.55/4pm
Rockford 2.35/4pm
Minooka 2.15/8am
Channahon 1.95/7:30am
Downers Grove 1.80/4pm
Shorewood 1.75/8am
Morris 1.73/8am
Ravenswood Manor 1.70/3pm
Evanston 1.70/3pm
Elk Grove Village 1.66/3pm
Lisle 1.62/3pm
Stillman Valley 1.60/3pm
Chicago Hts. 1.51/8am
Dixon 1.50/3pm
Joliet 1.46/7am
Midlothian 1.45/8am
Kankakee 1.41/8am
O’Hare 1.39/4pm
Bolingbrook 1.34/3pm
Arlington Hts. 1.33/1pm
Buckley 1.3/8am
St. Charles 1.31/11am
Park Forest 1.31/7am