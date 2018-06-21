MAC launches tribute line to late R&B singer Aaliyah

It’s been 17 years since her tragic death, but R&B singer Aaliyah is still an inspiration to many — including a popular makeup brand.

Fans of the late music artist began calling for a collaboration with MAC cosmetics three-years ago, according to the Los Angeles Times. After more than 26,000 people signed a Change.org petition calling for an “Aaliyah for MAC” line, the makeup giant could not ignore her fan’s demands.

On Wednesday, MAC unveiled their tribute line to Aaliyah — “MAC X Aaliyah.” The line was available online as of Wednesday and will launch in stores Thursday, June 21.

The collection has four lipsticks, two lip pencils, four lip glosses, an eye palette and bronzing powder. The makeup cost ranges between $18-$32.

The $250 limited edition box set has already sold out online.

The Los Angeles Times reports MAC worked closely with Aaliyah’s family to ensure the makeup line was staying true to her aesthetic.

Aaliyah was killed in August of 2001, along with eight other people, in a plane crash in the Bahamas. She was just 22-years-old.