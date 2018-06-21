× Flood Advisory for a good portion of ‘closer-in’ Chicago area this morning

A band of mostly moderate rainfall is moving north across Chicago and counties just to the west and south of the city (light-green-shaded counties on the headlined map). An inch or more rainfall will cause minor flooding of low-lying flood-prone areas and some rivers streams that were near bankfull this morning.

The Flood Watch for a good portion of the Chicago area (dark-green-shaded area on the headlined map) will continue in effect until late morning Friday. Addition waves of showers/thunderstorms are expected to occur over our area later today/tonight into Friday morning.

Some locations included in the Flood Advisory are:

Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero, Arlington heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, and Wheaton.

Latest Weather radar Mosaic…