Flood Advisory northernmost portion of the Chicago until 3PM CDT – Flood Warning for Cook, DuPage and a portion of Will County until 9PM CDT this Thursday evening

Moderate rains have spread north and west across Winnebago, Boone, and portions of McHenry, Ogle, and DeKalb Counties this morning. As a result, a Flood Advisory for possible minor flooding has been issued for All of Winnebago and Boone Counties as well as northern Ogle, northern DeKalb and western McHenry Counties until 3PM CDT this Thursday afternoon.

An inch or more rainfall on to of already saturated soils and subsequent runoff into already swollen rivers, some of which are already in in minor flood will cause additional water retention problems across this area. From 1 to 3-inches of heavy rain have fallen over Cook and DuPage and central Will Counties and an additional inch-plus rainfall is expected this afternoon/evening – thus a Flood Warning has been issued until 9PM CDT this evening for this area.

