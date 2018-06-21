Quintonio LeGrier’s father contradicts officer’s testimony in wrongful death trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The father of 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier, who was shot and killed by Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo, contradicted the officer's testimony.

Antonio LeGrier took the stand to testify on Thursday at Rialmo's wrongful death civil trial, saying he never told Rialmo "you did what you had to do," after the December 26, 2015 shooting of LeGrier.

Rialmo testified LeGrier was coming after him with a baseball bat and he was fearful the teen would "knock his head off" -- so he shot him.

Lawyers for the teen's family argue LeGrier was too far enough to pose a direct threat to Rialmo.

Neighbor, Bettie Jones, was an innocent bystander in the confrontation and was killed when Rialmo opened fire.

The Jones family has settled with the city for $16 million.

Antonio LeGrier also testified that police would not let him go to the hospital to check on his son after the shooting. He said he felt like he was being interrogated by police.