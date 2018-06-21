Dump truck spills load of human waste along Indiana highway

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. – Drivers noticed something strange falling from the back of a dump truck on U.S. 50 near Brownstown, Ind., Wednesday. One of the other drivers who noticed something was amiss was an Indiana State Police officer, who pulled over the driver.

The offending material turned out to be poop — processed human waste that had fallen on the road thanks to an unsecured gate.

ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted about the incident late Wednesday night.

Today, troopers responded to US 50 near Brownstown after a dump truck with an unsecured gate dumped processed human waste on a 3/4 mile stretch of the roadway. Traffic was slowed briefly and the company cleaned up the lost load. The product was deemed environmentally safe. pic.twitter.com/OiE9CxxDst — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 21, 2018

“Today, troopers responded to U.S. 50 near Brownstown after a dump truck with an unsecured gate dumped processed human waste on a 3/4 mile stretch of the roadway,” Wheeles wrote.

He added that the incident caused a brief inconvenience to traffic and that the company cleaned up after itself.

“The product was deemed environmentally safe,” Wheeles wrote.

It’s the second time this week that the sergeant has gotten a fair amount of attention on social media—although the “poop truck” hasn’t found nearly the reach of his tweet about the state’s “slowpoke law,” which has more than 30,000 retweets and 89,000 likes.

I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65. The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane. Again…if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass. pic.twitter.com/tePjJ1Xigy — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 16, 2018

The sickening spill was also nothing in comparison to what an Alabama community went through after a stinking train loaded with 10 million pounds of human waste became stranded for months.