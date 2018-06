CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department has secured a Loop building following a Level 1 Hazmat situation.

Three people were transported to local hospitals Thursday morning after firefighters responded to a call of a suspicious package in the 100 block of South Dearborn Street, the fire department confirmed.

Seventeen additional people refused treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Level 1 Hazmat & EMS Plan 1 secured. Media availability in 15 minutes directly in front of 131 S. Dearborn. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 21, 2018

Level 1Hazmat & EMS Plan 1 for a suspicious package at 131 S. Dearborn. There have been 3 patients (Green) transported to local hospitals and there are 17 refusals of treatment thus far. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/tkZWDXfys3 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 21, 2018