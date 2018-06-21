Deerfield amends ban on semi-automatic rifles

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- The village of Deerfield is amending its now-halted ban on semi-automatic rifles.
Trustees voted unanimously this week to add language clarifying that high-capacity magazines are also banned.
The ban was approved by the village back in April, and was supposed to take effect last week.
However, a Lake County judge issued a temporary restraining order citing it was not enforceable under state law.
The order will remain in effect until two lawsuits challenging the ban are resolved.
42.171137 -87.844512