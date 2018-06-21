Comedian Jeff Dye reaches new audience with geriatric comedy series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Jeff Dye discusses his new comedy adventure series, "Better Late Than Never", a show featuring classic stars such as Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw and George Foreman.

In the interview, Dye talks about how it is working with colleagues that are older than him and which of the co-stars views themselves as the alpha of the group.

Dye is a nationally touring comedian, actor, host, prankster and Bigfoot enthusiast. His career took off with an appearance on NBC's "Last Comic Standing" followed by hosting two of his own shows on MTV.

Dye will be bringing some comedy to the stage this weekend with performances at Zanies in Chicago tonight and tomorrow, then he heads to Zanies in Rosemont on Saturday.

http://Zanies.com