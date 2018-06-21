Chicago area Thursday morning river stage/flood forecasts
Overnight and morning rainfall of one to three-inches has caused many Chicago-area rivers and streams to continue or resume rising. A few flood Warnings are in effect along the Des Plaines River at Gurnee and Russell – expected to reach minor flood Friday night or early Saturday. Portions of the Illinois, Des Plaines, DuPage, Mazon, Rock, Kishwaukee, Pecatonica and North Branch of the Chicago Rivers are near bankfull or under an Advisory for rises to possible minor flooding Friday into this weekend.
Much depends on additional rains that are expected later this afternoon, tonight and Friday.
Following is the latest hydrologic summary issued by the Chicago national Weather Service:
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 M M M
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 6.96 06 AM Thu 0.61 Minor
Gurnee 7.0 6.01 06 AM Thu 0.82 Minor
Lincolnshire 12.5 9.57 07 AM Thu 0.04
Des Plaines 15.0 11.46 07 AM Thu -0.04 Advisory
River Forest 16.0 8.06 07 AM Thu 0.50
Riverside 7.5 4.22 07 AM Thu 0.19 Advisory
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 9.08 06 AM Thu 0.56 Bankfull
Montgomery 13.0 12.64 07 AM Thu 0.12 Bankfull
Dayton 12.0 8.75 07 AM Thu 0.20
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.79 07 AM Thu 0.05
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 7.99 07 AM Thu 0.12
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.67 07 AM Thu 0.22 Advisory
Shorewood 6.5 2.87 07 AM Thu -0.13
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 4.00 06 AM Thu -0.02
Foresman 18.0 6.01 07 AM Thu -0.04
Chebanse 16.0 4.97 07 AM Thu 0.70
Iroquois 18.0 6.99 07 AM Thu -0.22
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 9.97 07 AM Thu 1.46
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 4.99 07 AM Thu 0.09
Kouts 11.0 5.68 07 AM Thu 0.03
Shelby 9.0 6.05 07 AM Thu 0.08
Momence 5.0 2.04 07 AM Thu -0.04
Wilmington 6.5 1.85 07 AM Thu 0.06
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.23 06 AM Thu 0.13
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 2.15 07 AM Thu 0.11
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 6.62 07 AM Thu 0.65
South Holland 16.5 5.78 06 AM Thu 0.06
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 2.06 07 AM Thu 0.08 Advisory
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 4.99 07 AM Thu 0.96
Leonore 16.0 7.31 07 AM Thu 1.57
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 6.41 07 AM Thu 0.73
Ottawa 463.0 459.91 06 AM Thu 0.24 Advisory
La Salle 20.0 15.70 07 AM Thu 0.34
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.12 07 AM Thu -0.44
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 7.55 07 AM Thu -2.04
Perryville 12.0 11.44 06 AM Thu 0.18 Bankfull
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 11.56 07 AM Thu 0.54 Bankfull
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 8.02 06 AM Thu -0.37 Advisory
Latham Park 10.0 8.49 07 AM Thu -0.27 Advisory
Rockford 9.0 3.52 07 AM Thu -0.40
Byron 13.0 12.21 07 AM Thu 0.59 Bankfull
Dixon 16.0 13.77 06 AM Thu 0.06 Advisory