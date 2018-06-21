× Chicago area Thursday morning river stage/flood forecasts

Overnight and morning rainfall of one to three-inches has caused many Chicago-area rivers and streams to continue or resume rising. A few flood Warnings are in effect along the Des Plaines River at Gurnee and Russell – expected to reach minor flood Friday night or early Saturday. Portions of the Illinois, Des Plaines, DuPage, Mazon, Rock, Kishwaukee, Pecatonica and North Branch of the Chicago Rivers are near bankfull or under an Advisory for rises to possible minor flooding Friday into this weekend.

Much depends on additional rains that are expected later this afternoon, tonight and Friday.

Following is the latest hydrologic summary issued by the Chicago national Weather Service: