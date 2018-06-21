Bloomington booming with good times

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Few cities, large or small, offer more than Bloomington, Indiana.
Located just four hours from Chicago, Hoosiers there are always looking for a good time.
Bloomington is also home to several international restaurants. There’s 75 eateries from 18 countries to choose from, including a taste of Paris at La Vie En Rose.
The authentic French café serves homemade quiche, salads and soups.
There is also Upland Brewing, makers of boysenberry sours, wheat ales and IPA’s that are second to none.
Cycling is huge in Bloomington. From the Little 500 to other competitions, cyclist cruise the outskirts and urban areas including the B-Line Trail or bustling Kirkwood Avenue. You can rent your wheels from Bicycle Garage, Inc. for just $25 a day and $90 a week.
Lake Monroe is home Four Winds Lakeside Inn and great boating in the Fairfax State Recreation area.
Indiana University’s Assembly Hall is on everybody’s bucket list. The new south atrium houses a round-ball museum that showcases the Hoosier’s championship runs.
You can also tour Memorial Stadium. It’s just a fraction of IU’s legacy which includes a former Indiana slugger by the name of Kyle Schwarber.
Also on the campus of IU, there’s treasures at the Lilly Library. Under the bust of Abraham Lincoln, you will find the book that altered history: The Gutenberg Bible. It is the first book printed on a printing press with movable type in the Western world. There is also heirlooms like the Declaration of Independence, one of only two dozen or so to survive.
Bloomington’s own Hoagy Carmichael was one of Hollywood’s brightest lights in the first half of the 20th Century.
You can see the musician’s Oscar and multiple Grammys as well as the piano used to compose some of the greatest songs in Jazz history. Carmichael composed dozens of hits from “Georgia on My Mind” to “The Nearness of You.”
The genius of his songs make a delightful soundtrack to your colorful Bloomington encounter.
