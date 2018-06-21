× Blackhawks emergency goalie Scott Foster gets his moment at the NHL Awards

LAS VEGAS – When all was said and done with the 2017-2018 Chicago Blackhawks season, the greatest moment may have been a couple of minutes from a goalie who was on the roster for a single night.

Adult league goalie Scott Foster, who played a game at Johnny’s Icehouse on March 28th, suddenly found himself thrust into action as the emergency goaltender following injuries to Anton Forsburg and Collin Delia. He took over with 14:01 to go in the game with the Jets as the Blackhawks were trying to protect a four-goal lead – and that’s exactly what Foster did.

In his first NHL game, he stopped all seven shots he faced to preserve the 6-2 win for the Blackhawks, earning No. 1 Star of the Night honors for the effort. Foster then went back to his day job as an accountant, and has kept a low profile since.

On Wednesday night, however, Foster made his return to the spotlight at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

The emergency goalie appeared on stage with actor and Chicago native Jim Belushi to present the winner of the 2018 Vezina Trophy. The pair was on stage for a quick skit before announcing the award, one in which Foster said he had to move quickly through the ceremony since he had to get back to work.

Goalie Pekka Rinne of the Predators – a 12-year NHL veteran – won the award for this season, but once again Foster won the hearts of fans both in Chicago and around the NHL.