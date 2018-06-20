Will Brooks discusses his upcoming PFL MMA fight on Wednesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There is making a homecoming, and then there is doing so while fighting in one of the iconic venues in American theatre.

That's what Will Brooks is about to do on Thursday night, as he takes to the stage at the Chicago Theater for his first bout with the Professional Fighters League, which is new to the Mixed Martial Arts landscape.

The Chicago-area native and Warren Township High School graduate will face Luis Firmino in a lightweight battle as part of the second event ever for the new league, which also begins a new era for Brooks. A former Bellator lightweight champion, the fighter known as "Ill Will" takes part in the PFL's unique season system which has a playoffs and ultimately a championship bout. A win there can earn a fighter a million dollar payday.

Brooks discussed all these topics on Wednesday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, and you can watch the segments in the video above.