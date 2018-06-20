× The Chicago Fire become the latest Chicago nominee for ESPN’s Humanitarian Team Award

CHICAGO – As efforts on the field continue for the team in their pursuit of the playoffs in the MLS and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the Chicago Fire’s efforts off the field have earned them an award nomination on Tuesday.

The club was selected as a finalist for ESPN’s Humanitarian Team of the Year award for 2018 along with three other professional and amateur teams. The winner will be announced during the network’s Sports Humanitarian Awards on July 17th in the Los Angeles.

Also nominated for the award are the Anaheim Ducks, and the US Women’s National Hockey Team.

A primary reason for the Fire’s selection is their “P.L.A.Y.S.” program, which is run through their foundation. It stands for Participate, Learn, Achieve, Youth Soccer, and has created opportunities for a number of elementary school children in Chicago Public Schools.

According to the Fire, over 2,500 students have taken part in the program since it began in 2013. More information on the program can be found by clicking here.

Chicago is no stranger to the award, having had a winner and a finalist in the past three years. The Chicago Bulls won the award in 2015 and the White Sox were a finalist in 2017.

Now it’s the Chicago Fire who get the chance to keep the tradition going.