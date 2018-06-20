Preview performance from “The Heartbeat of Brazil”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Heart Beat of Brazil

The Ruth Page Center for the Arts Theater

Saturday, June 30, 2018 - 7:30pm

The Heart Beat of Brazil shows a different Brazil than we're used to seeing. In addition to the most popular and traditional rhythms from Brazil, you will also see the lesser known but equally meaningful side of this fascinating country. Musicians, singers, dancers, and acrobats join forces to bring you a show unlike anything you’ve seen before.

A recent partnership gives new direction to entertainment in the state of Illinois. Marisa Cordeiro (Capoeira Master and director of Gingarte Capoeira), Dill Costa (dancer, choreographer, actress and singer) and Fabio Barros (designer, dancer and choreographer) and a gathering of talented artists are together in this project that will enchant everyone.