Midday Fix: Live performance of El Tango Cafe

Jorge Niedas – Artistic Director and co-founder of Tango 21

Lizita Sung – Managing Director and co-founder of Tango 21

Event:

El Tango Café, created by Niedas and Sung, presented by Tango 21 Dance Theater, June 22-24 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway – in Chicago.

El Tango Café runs for three shows only at The Edge Theater in Edgewater: June 22, Friday at 8 p.m, June 23 Saturday at 8 p.m. and June 24th Sunday at 3 p.m.

https://www.tango21dancetheater.com/

Website for tickets: https://www.artful.ly/store/events/14747