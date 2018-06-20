Midday Fix: Apartment boot camp

Eraldo Maglara, National Fitness Trainer and Author
Apartment Boot Camp exercises:
- Broom Turkish Getups: Holding broom overhead, go from back to standing up, then deadlift at the top
- Bucket Oblique Press: Hold bucket in R hand, Squat and press to L corner
- Basket Lunges: Hold small basket in hands, reverse lunge and overhead press
- Jug “UFCs”: Hold water jug above head, reverse down to knees, then stand back up
- Towel Hill Climbers: Feet on towels, hill climbers